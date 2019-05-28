Pineda To DL; Smeltzer To Make MLB Debut Tuesday

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda has been placed on the disabled list due to knee tendinitis, opening the door for Devin Smeltzer to make his MLB debut Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers (7:10 p.m., WJON).

Smeltzer, 23, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 as part of a package that saw second baseman Brian Dozier head to Southern California. Smeltzer has turned heads with his 2019 performance thus far at AAA Rochester and AA Pensacola, posting 3-2 record in nine starts with a 1.15 earned run average.