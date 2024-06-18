Pierz Is a Part of FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour

Fox 9's Town Ball tour will stop in Pierz Wednesday June 19. Fox 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark at 5 p.m. prior to the game and again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. They will also make the game available to watch on their stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Get our free mobile app

The Pierz Brewers are playing the Buckman Billygoats at 7:30 Wednesday night in Pierz. Last Wednesday's Town Ball Tour game in Eden Valley was rained out.