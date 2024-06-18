Pierz Is a Part of FOX 9&#8217;s Town Ball Tour

Pierz Is a Part of FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour

photo - Jay Caldwell

Fox 9's Town Ball tour will stop in Pierz Wednesday June 19.  Fox 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark at 5 p.m. prior to the game and again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. They will also make the game available to watch on their stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

The Pierz Brewers are playing the Buckman Billygoats at 7:30 Wednesday night in Pierz.  Last Wednesday's Town Ball Tour game in Eden Valley was rained out.

 

Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Pierz
Categories: Sports, town ball

More From 1390 Granite City Sports