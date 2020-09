Ovie and The Franchise is a podcast with Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell. The show is recorded weekly and aired on WJON.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss the Big Ten's return to play, the Vikings' season-opening loss to the Packers, the Twins' playoff outlook and how much Jay would pay for a seat to this year's World Series.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m.