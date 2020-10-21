Ovie And The Franchise: October 21st, 2020 [PODCAST]

We are back! After an unplanned week off, Dave and Jay are back with another edition of "Ovie and the Franchise."

This week, Jay and Dave discuss the Vikings' disastrous start and how to climb out of the hole, the job security of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman, Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota, the upcoming Gopher football season and whether MLB should continue with the rule changes put in place in 2020.

"Ovie and the Franchise" is recorded weekly.