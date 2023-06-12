Over 9 Inches of Rain Fell in Renville County on Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some rain fell in Minnesota on Saturday afternoon into the evening, and unfortunately, it missed St. Cloud.

We're still at just .08 of an inch of rain for the month of June so far. We're 1.26 inches below normal for the month already.

We've still had less than an inch of rain going back to late April.

However, a couple of small towns in Renville County had the opposite problem on Saturday, they had way too much rain in a very short period of time.

The National Weather Service says the town of Franklin got over nine inches of rain, with over 8.5 inches of that falling in just two hours.

A Flood Warning was issued for Franklin and Fairfax with eight to 10 inches of rain causing water to go over a few county roads.

A few showers are possible in western Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected through midweek then only small chances for precipitation for the end of the week into the weekend.

