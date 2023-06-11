St. Cloud Man Killed in Highway 15 Motorcycle Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place in St. Cloud Saturday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police Department says around 2:15 p.m., an officer spotted three motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed south on Highway 15. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycles but was unable to catch up.

The Minnesota State Patrol says when the motorcycles exited onto 33rd Street South, one of the drivers lost control on the ramp, left the road to the right, and hit a guardrail.

The driver, 25-year-old Jacob Olson of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

