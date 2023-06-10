Rox and Twins Steal Close Wins in Extra Innings

The Minnesota Twins opened up the road series with a win over Toronto and the St. Cloud Rox completed a sweep of Waterloo on Friday, while the Lynx fell to Indiana.

RECAPS:

- The Rox swept the home series against the Bucks with a 6-5 win in extra innings on Friday. After two scoreless innings, the Rox got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third. Waterloo scored their first run of the day in the fourth, and fifth innings to cut their deficit to 3-2. In the bottom of the eighth, the Rox nearly put the game away with two more runs, opening their lead back up to 5-2. The Bucks rallied in the top of the ninth, sending three runners home to tie the score 5-5. St. Cloud did not have an answer in the bottom of the inning, but held Waterloo off and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the tenth. John Nett went 4-4 at the plate with a team-leading three runs, while Ike Mezzenga added two runs for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 9-3 and will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats (4-6) in game one of a two-game series at Joe Faber Field on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins beat Toronto 3-2 in extra innings on the road Friday. Neither team scored through the first four innings. Minnesota ran in two in the top of the fifth to take the lead, but the Blue Jays closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom. In the sixth, Toronto tied it up 2-2. That score stood through the next three innings, sending it into overtime. The Twins made it home one more time in the tenth and walked away with the win. Michael Taylor had a banner day, finishing with all three RBIs for the Twins. Sonny Gray threw five strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits through the first five innings. Jhoan Duran capped things off on the mound for Minnesota with two strikeouts and one hit in the final two innings. The Twins improve to 32-32 and the Blue Jays fall to 36-29. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 WJON.

- The Lynx came up short 71-69 at home against the Fever. The Lynx trailed 16-14 after one and 36-34 at the break. Minnesota rallied in the third to take a 55-51 lead. The fourth quarter saw the scoreboard get tied up five times before Indiana pushed out to a five-point lead with just over a minute remaining. The Lynx hit a three-pointer to close the gap to two points but were unable to score again as the clock wound down. Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota with 28 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride added 11 points. The Lynx fall to 1-7 and will host Los Angeles (4-3) at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

