Paynesville Man Killed in Semi Rollover
Kerkhoven (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was killed when the semi he was driving rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 40 near Kerkhoven in Chippewa County.
Sixty-one-year-old Kevin Blonigen was driving east when his rig left the road and rolled.
He died at the scene.
