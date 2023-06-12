Diesel Prices At Lowest Level Since Early 2022

Diesel Prices At Lowest Level Since Early 2022

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose last week while diesel prices continue to fall.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.57.

They say with the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets.

The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest level since early 2022. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports