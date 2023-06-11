Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Head on Crash on Highway 15

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man was hurt in a head-on crash near Kimball Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 15.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car going south and a pickup truck going north collided on Highway 15.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Michael Golombiecki, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 16-year-old Eden Schwartz of South Haven, and her passenger, 13-year-old Avery Richmond of South Haven, were not hurt in the crash.