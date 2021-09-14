[OPINION] Cousins Probably Won’t be Back in 2022; Find Out Why

The Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime at Cincinnati Sunday to open the season. Kirk Cousins had another impressive stat line with 351 yards passing and 2 touchdowns without an interception. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says both Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman don't like Kirk Cousins anymore. Souhan says Zimmer never wanted to bring in Cousins in the first place but his relationship has been on the steady decline in recent years.

Get our free mobile app

General Manager Rick Spielman and Zimmer are both not happy with Cousins based on his anti COVID-19 vaccination stance. Souhan thinks there is no way Cousins will be back in 2022 and if the Vikings finish with 6 or 7 wins this year that Zimmer will likely be gone and it's possible Spielman will also be let go. Souhan thinks Spielman is more likely to keep his job with a bad season this season than Zimmer due to his relationship with ownership.

Jim Souhan joins me on WJON weekday mornings at 7:15 a.m. on WJON. Hear my conversation with Jim today below.