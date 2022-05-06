One Person Arrested After Stabbing Another Man in Rice

RICE -- One person was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in Rice Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. at 2nd Avenue Southeast.

Get our free mobile app

Officers arrived to find the victim with several stab wounds to their body. Authorities say the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

A detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle were given to police. Officers later found the suspect in Watab Township and arrested him.

He's currently being held in the Benton County Jail waiting formal charges.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.