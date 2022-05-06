St. Cloud’s Schmidt Playing for Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS -- St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt will be playing for his country later this month.

USA Hockey has announced the 24 players for this year's U.S. Men's National Team competing in the International Ice Hockey Federation's Men's World Championship in Helsinki, Finland.

Schmidt is a former player for St. Cloud Cathedral and later played for the University of Minnesota. He is currently a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

At 30 years old he is the oldest player on the American team's roster.

Team USA will leave for Helsinki Saturday. They begin play in the world championship next Friday against Latvia.

The U.S. has medaled in four of the last eight IIHF Men's World Championships.