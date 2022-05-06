Downhill Ski This Weekend in Minnesota… No, Really.

Finally the weather is warming up and feeling much more Spring-like. But if you really have the itch to downhill ski. I'm talking like the kind of skiing you do in the winter, you can still do that this weekend in Minnesota! Yes, here, where the temperatures have been rising, and expected to be near 70+.

Where?

LUTSEN!! Yes, Lutsen Ski Resort is opening again for one day- this Saturday, May 7th. It's a bonus ski day. Their website has this announcement on the front page. BONUS DAY! Re-opening Saturday, May 7th on Eagle Mtn.

According to KARE 11, there is plenty of snow right now up there to enjoy downhill skiing for at least one more day.

There will be one chairlift open and will run with 10 to 12 runs available this Saturday. So, Winter fun is not over quite yet. If you are one of those people who LOVES Winter and everything that comes with it, this weekend is for YOU!

Lutsen does have a lot of activities for Summer fun too. If you haven't driven up there for a day or weekend of hiking, or taking a few runs down the alpine slide, you are missing out. It's gorgeous up there, and a perfect place for a weekend getaway. If the Fall colors are your jam, book early for a weekend in September/October. It's a good idea to do this early, as it tends to fill up quickly.

