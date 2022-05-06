Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June
Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever.
This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
Here is a list of some of the other things that will be going on during Curd Fest 2022:
- Three bands! The Crop Dusters, The Foxgloves, and 2nd Notion
- More food trucks!
- Beer from Goat Ridge Brewery and Foxhole Brewhouse
- Cider from Milk & Honey Ciders
- Wine from Rolling Forks Vineyards, North Folk Winery, Mousse Winery, and Dragon Willow Winery
- Milk Made Catering
- Ice cream from Jupiter Moon
- Coffee From Reality Roasters
- Honey Butter from Velvet Bees
- Garlic from Rustic Roots Farm and so so so many more local craft vendors!
And of course, there will be cheese curds available! Their famous pan-fried cheese curds and curd kabobs will be available in addition to other fabulous food offerings.
Mark your calendar for June 18th, and get all the information on Curd Fest 2022 at Redhead Creamery in Brooten here.
Redhead Creamery was a dream from the age of 16 for Alise Sjorstrom. While pursuing higher education, she perfected her cheese-making skills. Alise developed her own college curriculum at the University of Minnesota revolving around cheese and dairy food quality and trained at the Vermont Institute for Artisan Cheese. In 2013 Red Head Creamery had made its first batch of cheese, and by the end of 2014 they had built and opened up our own cheese-making facility at Jer-Lindy Farms.
