Fun Facts to Celebrate Minnesota’s 164th Birthday (May 11th)

Minnesota became the 32nd state in the union on May 11th, 1858. To celebrate our great state's 164th birthday, here are some fun facts you can share with your friends and coworkers this week.

There are actually 11,842 lakes in our state that measure 10 acres or more. Imagine what our nickname would be if we counted the ones smaller than that.

We own more recreational boats than any other state. There is one for every six people in Minnesota. As my dad always said, "you don't need a boat, you need a friend with a boat."

78 football fields can fit into the Mall of America. It is still the largest mall in the United States at 9.5 million square feet.

RIP the Metrodome, before it was torn down, it was the only stadium in the country to host a World Series (1987, 1991), a Super Bowl (1992), and an NCAA Final Four Basketball Championship (2001).

According to Explore Minnesota, Minnesota's rivers and streams flow in three directions: north to Hudson Bay in Canada, east to the Atlantic Ocean, and south to the Gulf of Mexico.

The first permanent settlers in Minnesota landed in Hennepin County, which was named for Father Hennepin, a Franciscan missionary born in 1640.

Our state slogan is "L'Etoile du Nord," which means "Star of the North" in French, an homage to the French fur traders and trappers that called the area home in the 1600's.

Minnesota is home to more common loons than any other state in the continental United States. Alaska does have us beat on this one, but I gotta say our loons have great taste.

Got a Minnesota fun fact that isn't on this list? Celebrate Minnesota's birthday and share it with me

