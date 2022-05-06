Have You Downloaded the Free 98.1 Mobile App Yet?

Have you downloaded the official 98.1 app yet? Thousands of people have already started using it on their iPhones and Android phones to stay up-to-date with everything happening in the St. Cloud area. Listen live, connect through your car, opt in for alerts … all from the app.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Here's some of what you can do with the 98.1 app:

Stream music, weather and traffic updates live from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country. ♥ (Jess)

Chat directly with whoever's on the air.

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility lets you to stay focused on the road while listening live. ♥ (Pete)

Get the latest weather for Central Minnesota, plus the 5 day forecast.

Call the 98.1 studio or make instant requests through the app. ♥ (Dick)

Read the latest news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content.

Opt in for alerts for breaking news, weather, contests, and more. ♥ (Kelly)

Do not disturb modes for alerts (weekend and after hours)

Share the latest news via Facebook & Twitter. ♥ (Abbey)

Submit photos and videos to us directly from the app.

Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing).

Featured full multi-tasking with background audio and controls.

Supports AirPlay feature for wireless streaming to your AirPlay device. ♥ (Brett)

3D Touch added for iOS Devices.

♥ = staff picks favorite features.

And although it disproves the age old saying, 'You get what you pay for,' the 98.1 app is absolutely free. It's just about connecting to each other.