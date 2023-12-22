One Big Change Coming To US Bank Stadium In 2024!

NEW TURF FOR THE VIKINGS

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be getting some new turf to play on in 2024. According to an article at ESPN.com, the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority, which is the owner and operator of US Bank Stadium, recently approved 1.3 million dollars to complete the project. They will begin replacing the old turf in February of 2024, so it will be ready for the 2024 football season.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Getty Images loading...

SLIT-FILM TURF

The current turf is a slit-film turf, and unfortunately, is associated with the highest rate of lower extremity noncontact injuries among all the types of artificial turf that are used in the National Football League stadiums. The data was put together by the NFL and NFL Players Association's joint surfaces committee. The new turf that is being installed is a monofilament version of turf called ‘Act Global Xtreme Turf DX’.

The Minnesota Vikings training facility will also have the surfaces at the indoor practice facility replaced.

US Bank Stadium/Getty Images US Bank Stadium/Getty Images loading...

THE DATA

Data showed a small increase in the rate of injuries that possibly could be attributed to playing surfaces, but the three stadiums that continued with the Slit-Film Surface were the Vikings US Bank Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, and Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

WHY NEW TURF?

You might be wondering WHY the Vikings had to wait for a new playing surface if it was known to possibly be attributed to injuries. The reason is that the Vice President of Player Health & Performance Tyler Williams said they wanted to ensure an ‘orderly process.’ The warranty for the current surface expires after this season, so regardless, we needed to replace it, and it sounds like they wanted to make sure there was enough of the product they wanted before spending millions of dollars on something they didn’t.

US Bank Stadium/Getty Images US Bank Stadium/Getty Images loading...

WHY DON'T WE OPT FOR A GRASS FIELD?

There were discussions about having a real grass field, but because US Bank Stadium hosts more than 200 events per year in addition to Vikings games, it just wouldn’t work in our stadium.

The hope is that we took our time, and made the right decision on the type of turf that is going to protect our professional players and lower the extremity injuries at US Bank Stadium.

CAN WE HAVE PURPLE?

Now I'm just wondering; Can we have a purple field?

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman