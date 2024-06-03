Omann Insurance Baseball Invite Results

17th ANNUAL OMANN INSURANCE INVITE

SARTELL MUSKIES and ST. STEPHEN STEVES (C0-HOSTS)

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Muskies defeated their rivals from the Victory League the Steves in the first round of the Oman Insurance Tournament. They out hit them six to two, they played great defense and they got a pitching gem. Their staring pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game, seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cody Partch earned a pair of walks and Tim Burns earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Chris Belling, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Logan Siemers, he went 1-for-3 and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 9 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 0

The Brewers from the Metro Minny defeated Wildcats from the Eastern Minny South. They out hit them eight to four, including six players that collected hits with a pair of doubles and sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Davis Bryan, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ben Dahlof, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Molitor went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Joe Rydal was credited for a RBI. Sean Graff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gage Lund went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Dahlof had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Lucas Reiff went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Austin Radtke went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch, B. Blake scored a pair of runs and Mike Schultz earned a walk.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Beau Fandel, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeremy Knutson threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Wildcats offense was led by Alex Wilkes and Brendan Hemr both went 1-for-3 and Tommy Fitzer went 1-for-2. Tyler Stilp went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Aaron Kenney earned a walk.

ST. BONI SAINTS 9 NISSWA LIGHTNING 8

The Saints from the Crow River Valley North defeated the Lightning from the Victory league. They out hit them ten to seven, they put up nine runs in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Joey Koch, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mason McGowan threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Mason McGowan, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Joe Hanson went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Haugen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Hubbard went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Seth Tierney earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Adrian Warcken earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Anthony Esposito went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Brening was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Giami Ledino went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Nicklaus was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Ben Dornseif, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Jenkins threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Tyler Wittwer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kody Ruediski went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nate DeChaine went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Aaron Jenkins earned a pair of walks. Nick Kotaska earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Matt Casperson earned two walks and he scored a run, Drew Boland earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brett Jenkins earned a walk.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 2 DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 0

The Panthers from the Eastern Minny league defeated the Ligers from the Red River Valley league. They out hit them five to three, including a big home run. The Panthers starting pitcher was Kevin Rahe, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up three singles, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Jake Carlson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Mason Beltran went 2-for-3, Dan Voce went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Tanner Kinney earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Ligers starting pitcher was Blaine Henderson, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Grady Kirchner and Andrew Kulik both went 1-for-3. Casey Ness went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blaine Henderson, Jacob Thomas and Brandon Johnson all earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 9 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 4

The Lightning form the Victory league defeated the Bulldogs from the Eastern Minny south. They out hit them eight to seven, including three doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Sam Jensen, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blaine Hardy threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brodie Piepkorn, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Jeremiah Piepkorn was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Chris Pederson went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Kotaska went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Jacob Mickelson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Stilp threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeremy Knutson threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The offense was led by Beau Fandel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Alex Wilkes went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Kenney went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Tom Fitzer earned a walk. Tyler Stilp went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brendan Hemr earned a walk. Reed Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jace Piepgras earned two walks and he scored a run.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 6 ST. BONI SAINTS 2

The Brewers defeated the Saints, they out hit them eight to two, their starting pitcher was Isaac Reurs. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mason Molitor, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brennan Blake went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jacob Trobitzhofer was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Gage Lund went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Sean Graff went 1-for-4. Ben Dahlof went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Joe Rydal had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Jordan Dahlof went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Mason McGowan, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Foudray threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Hawken Hedlund, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Seth Tierney was credited for a RBI. Adrian Warcken went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Anthony Esposito earned two walks had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Joe Hansen earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 0

The Steves defeated the Liters, they each collected five hits and they were aided by eleven walks. The Steves starting pitcher was Nick Krippner, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw two innings in relief. He gave up two hits, one walk and recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Derek Durant, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Z. Motschke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Wollak earned four walks and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Siemers earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Fuecker earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Landon Lunser and Nick Krippner both earned a walk and each were credited for a RBI.

The Ligers starting pitcher was Jacob Thomas, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and five walks. A. LaFriniere threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jacob Thomas, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Simon Nelson went 2-for-3, Grady Kirchner went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Mason Omberg went 1-for-3 and Hunter Korth earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 PRINCETON PANTHERS 2

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Panthers from Eastern Minny league. They out hit them fifteen to nine, including nine players collecting hits. They had three doubles and they put up eight runs in the fourth inning. Their veteran righty Adam Wenker threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine singles, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Burns wen 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Luke Hallbeck, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. John Patnode threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Tyson Dususky, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Kevin Rahe went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Wyatt Petron went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Damon Rademacher and Cam Jensen both went 1-for-2. Mason Beltrand went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Adam Johaneson went 1-for-3 and Brent Netland went 1-for-1.

SUNDAY JUNE 2nd

(SEVENTH PLACE)

DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 14 CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 4

The Ligers defeated the Wildcats, they out hit them twelve to seven, including a double and a triple and they were aided by six walks. The Ligers put up five runs in the first inning and never looked back. Their starting pitcher was Brenden Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Ligers offense was led by Mason Omberg, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Korth went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Joey Drice went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Blaine Henderson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Casey Ness earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tristan Wimmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Hoskins earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Trevor Tappe was hit by a pitch and he was given credit for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hunter Lindstrom, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs and three walks. Steve Budke threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tyler Stilp, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Hunter Lindstrom went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Aaron Kenney went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Dylan Magnuson was credited for a RBI. Jack Boeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Alex Wilkes went 1-for-3, Jeremy Knutson and Jake Piepgras both earned a walk and Steve Budke scored a run.

(FIFTH PLACE)

NISSWA LIGHTNING 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

The Lighting defeated the Steves, they out hit them eight to five, this including two doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Lightning starting pitcher was Carter Dox, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Ackerman threw 1 1/3 inning, he retired the four batters he faced.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Riley Derosier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Casperson earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Peterson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Chris Pederson went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Brodie Piepkorn earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-4 and Nick Kotaska earned three walks and he had a pair of stolen bases.

The. Steves starting pitcher was Zach Motschke, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Tuholsky threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reid Lunser threw one inning, he gave up two walks.

The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Reid Lunser went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derek Durant went 1-for-2.

(THIRD PLACE)

PRINCETON PANTHERS 8 ST. BONI SAINTS 7

The Panthers defeated the Saints, they were out hit ten to nine, they collected four doubles and they were aided by six walks. They had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Damon Rademacher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Eli Gibbs, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Spence went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyson Dusosky went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt Petron earned a walk. C. Jensen went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Carlson went 1-for-4. Adam Johaneson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dan Voce earned two walks and he scored a run. Tanner Kinney went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Damon Rademacher earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Reed Klatt, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Hubbard threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Nick Hubbard, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Hawken Hedlund went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Hanson went 2-for-4. Anthony Esposito went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Klahsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Reed Klatt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Seth Tierney went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Adrian Warcken went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

(CHAMPIONSHIP)

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 0

The Muskies defeated the Brewers, they out hit them eight to five, they played very solid defense in support of their young right hander. Carson Gross started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a sacrifice fly. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jackson Schneider, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Dahlof threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run and Brad Radtke threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and a walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Lucas Reiff, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice. Mason Molitor, Joe Ryder, Jacob Tabritzhofer and Brad Radtke all went 1-for-3 and Gage Lund earned a walk.