Offense Powers Wild Past Sharks Monday

The Minnesota Wild ignored an early Sharks goal and rolled to a 6-2 win in San Jose Monday night. The win is the third in a row for the Wild and improves the team to 9-6 this season.

Former Wild Brent Burns started the scoring with his fourth goal of the season just :45 into the first period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead. However, that lead would prove to be short-lived.

Mats Zuccarello tied the game for Minnesota with his second goal of the season at 7:49 of the first period, assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Victor Rask.

Kaprizov scored his fourth of the season just eleven seconds later to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Kaprizov's goal, which would prove to be the game-winner, was assisted by Carson Soucy and Zuccarello.

Ian Cole made it a 3-1 game with his first goal as a member of the Wild at 3:36 of the second period. Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno were credited with assists on the tally.

Foligno made it a 4-1 game, and completed his Gordie Howe hat trick, with a goal at 10:48. Foligno received a fighting major in the first period, assisted on Cole's goal and completed the trio with the goal.

Jonas Brodin gave the Wild a rare power play tally to close out the second period scoring at 17:25, and Victor Rask scored his fifth goal of the year in the third to cap the scoring.

The Wild will play at Colorado Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.