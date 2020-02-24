Nuggets Topple Timberwolves Sunday

The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves have now lost four straight and 17 of their last 18 games.

Kelan Martin led Minnesota 21 points off the bench, while former Nugget Malik Beasley added 17 points in the loss. Denver's Paul Millsap led all scorers with 25 points.

The Wolves will look to snap their most recent skid Monday night when they play against the Mavericks in Dallas. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on WJON.