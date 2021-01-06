Nuggets Send Wolves To Fifth Straight Loss

The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116 Tuesday night in Denver. The Wolves have now lost five straight games to fall to 2-5 on the season.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 33 points and 11 assists and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team in the loss.

Nikola Jokic dominated the Timberwolves for a second straight game with 35 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Jokic notched a triple-double against Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves will look to get back on track with a game at Portland Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on WJON.