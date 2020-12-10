NFL Picks Segment- Week 14 [PODCAST]

Week fourteen of the NFL season is a tough one to forecast, with eight games featuring a point spread of three points or less. Dave, Lee and Alex do their best to forecast the future in this week's NFL picks podcast.

Plus, NFL discussion including whether the Miami Dolphins will be a playoff factor, assessing whether the Giants or Washington is the favorite in the East and of course plenty of Vikings talk.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.