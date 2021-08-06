NDSU Football Coming to AM 1390/93.9 FM This Fall

The North Dakota State Bison football following extends into Minnesota and AM 1390/93.9 FM (KXSS) has become an affiliate. Many NDSU graduates live in Minnesota and many of the players on their roster are Minnesota kids. We will air games starting this fall with the first game scheduled for Saturday September 4th at 2:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Tech High School graduate James Kaczor is a 6'1 215 senior linebacker for the Bison this season.

See the entire Bison schedule below.