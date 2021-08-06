NDSU Football Coming to AM 1390/93.9 FM This Fall
The North Dakota State Bison football following extends into Minnesota and AM 1390/93.9 FM (KXSS) has become an affiliate. Many NDSU graduates live in Minnesota and many of the players on their roster are Minnesota kids. We will air games starting this fall with the first game scheduled for Saturday September 4th at 2:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech High School graduate James Kaczor is a 6'1 215 senior linebacker for the Bison this season.
See the entire Bison schedule below.
|Date
|Time
|At
|Opponent
|Location
|Result
|September 4, 2021 (Saturday)
|2:30 p.m.
|Home
|Albany
|Fargo, N.D.
|September 11, 2021 (Saturday)
|2:30 p.m.
|Home
|Valparaiso
|Fargo, N.D.
|September 18, 2021 (Saturday)
|5 p.m.
|Away
|Towson
|Towson, Md.
|October 2, 2021 (Saturday)
|2 p.m.
|Away
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|October 9, 2021 (Saturday)
|1 p.m.
|Home
|Northern Iowa
|Fargo, N.D.
|October 16, 2021 (Saturday)
|2 p.m.
|Away
|Illinois State
|Normal, Ill.
|October 23, 2021 (Saturday)
|2:30 p.m.
|Home
|Missouri State
|Fargo, N.D.
|October 30, 2021 (Saturday)
|2:30 p.m.
|Home
|Indiana State
|Fargo, N.D.
|November 6, 2021 (Saturday)
|2 p.m.
|Away
|South Dakota State
|Brookings, S.D.
|November 13, 2021 (Saturday)
|11 a.m.
|Away
|Youngstown State
|Youngstown, Ohio
|November 20, 2021 (Saturday)
|2:30 p.m.
|Home
|South Dakota
|Fargo, N.D.