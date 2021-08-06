NDSU Football Coming to AM 1390/93.9 FM This Fall

The North Dakota State Bison football following extends into Minnesota and AM 1390/93.9 FM (KXSS) has become an affiliate.  Many NDSU graduates live in Minnesota and many of the players on their roster are Minnesota kids.  We will air games starting this fall with the first game scheduled for Saturday September 4th at 2:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Tech High School graduate James Kaczor is a 6'1 215 senior linebacker for the Bison this season.

See the entire Bison schedule below.

2021 Football Schedule
DateTimeAtOpponentLocationResult
September 4, 2021 (Saturday)2:30 p.m.HomeAlbanyFargo, N.D.
September 11, 2021 (Saturday)2:30 p.m.HomeValparaisoFargo, N.D.
September 18, 2021 (Saturday)5 p.m.AwayTowsonTowson, Md.
October 2, 2021 (Saturday)2 p.m.AwayNorth DakotaGrand Forks, N.D.
October 9, 2021 (Saturday)1 p.m.HomeNorthern IowaFargo, N.D.
October 16, 2021 (Saturday)2 p.m.AwayIllinois StateNormal, Ill.
October 23, 2021 (Saturday)2:30 p.m.HomeMissouri StateFargo, N.D.
October 30, 2021 (Saturday)2:30 p.m.HomeIndiana StateFargo, N.D.
November 6, 2021 (Saturday)2 p.m.AwaySouth Dakota StateBrookings, S.D.
November 13, 2021 (Saturday)11 a.m.AwayYoungstown StateYoungstown, Ohio
November 20, 2021 (Saturday)2:30 p.m.HomeSouth DakotaFargo, N.D.

