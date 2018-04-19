The NHL has suspended Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey 1 game for his cross-check on center Eric Staal in the first period of Game 4 Tuesday night. Morrissey was not penalized for the hit and says he isn't a dirty player. The Wild lost Game 4 2-0 and will play at Winnipeg Friday night at 6:30 in Game 5, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:15.

Rocori and Sauk Rapids-Rice will play their baseball season opener at 7pm tonight at St. John's University on their artificial surface. Little Falls and Sartell will play at St. John's at 5:30 tomorrow night.

Gopher women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen has reportedly hired her first assistant coach. The Star Tribune is reporting that Whalen has hired former Gopher and current Macalester head coach Kelly Roysland. Whalen and Roysland played together 1 season in 2003-2004 when the Gophers made it to the Final Four.

The St. Cloud Rox have hired former Rox All Star infielder Drew Freedman and former Northwoods League and minor league pitcher Scott Leiser as assistant coaches for the 2018 season. The Rox field manager this season is Al Newman with former Field Manager Augie Rodriguez operating as Director of Baseball Operations. The Rox begin the season May 29 at Willmar. Hear all St. Cloud Rox games this season on AM 1390.