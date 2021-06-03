Moon Dogs Walk Off Rox 2-1

The Mankato Moon Dogs completed a 2-game sweep of the St. Cloud Rox with a 2-1 walk off win Thursday night in Mankato. James Shimashita singled in Mathew Higgins in the 9th inning to lift the Moon Dogs to the 2-1 win. Mankato scored the first run of the game 4th inning before St. Cloud tied the game in the 8th inning with a Nate Swarts RBI single scoring Justin Kirby. Swarts had 2 of the 9 St. Cloud hits. Bryce Robison threw the first 5 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed but didn't figure in the final decision.

The Rox return home to host Duluth in their home opener Friday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

