MnDOT Highlights 2022 Road Construction Projects as Season Ends

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is touting a robust 2022 construction season that saw nearly 260 projects help improve our network of highways.

Among the projects is the four-year effort to improve I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca, Highway 169 in Elk River, and Highway 52 from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls.

The projects are designed to improve safety, accessibility, and mobility.

