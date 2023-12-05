MnDOT Brings Back the Name a Snowplow Contest
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A fun contest returns this year where Minnesotans are asked to name a snowplow.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again asking you to submit a name for one of eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state. You have until December 15th to submit your name.
MnDOT is looking for witty, unique names to be entered on the agency's website. Each person may only submit one name, submissions are limited to 30 characters, and no vulgar names or politically inspired names will be considered.
Past winners will also not be considered. Some past winners include "Plowy McPlowFace", "Blader Tot Hotdish", and "Han Snowlo". MnDOT staff will review all of the submissions, select the best, and then invite the public to vote for their favorites in January.
