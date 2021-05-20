MN Twins Unveil Limited Time $5 Ticket Deal & No Fees

The Minnesota Twins are offering up a $5 ticket deal they're coining 'Summer Fun' for a limited time only. The offer is good for the final 58 games of the regular season starting on May 24.

Baseball fans have from noon today through 11:59 p.m. tonight to take advantage of the deal. If the $5 option isn't for you, Twins tickets at any price level are available without fees during that same timeframe.

According to club President & CEO Dave St. Peter, "With the weather warming up and restrictions winding down, we're happy to begin turning the page on this past year by providing Twins fans with an accessible, fun way to spend their summer days and evenings together at Target Field."

Target Field is expected to be operating at full capacity again by July 5, in time for the final 40 games in the regular season. Guests will not be required to wear masks or face coverings but the park is 'strongly encouraging' it. The staff will continue cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the stadium throughout the summer.

Starting May 24, they're allowing fans to bring outside food and single-compartment bags into the ballpark again. There's a list of prohibited items as well as their health and safety guidelines on their website.

The official news release says the 'Summer Fun' promotion coincides with their public on-sale for tickets to all of their remaining home games in the regular season.

This morning, the Twins also revealed their special events and promotions for the rest of the season.