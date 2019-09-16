MN Sports Team Merchandise Clearance Sale on State Fair Grounds

If you are looking for a screaming deal on Gopher gear, Wild hockey sweatshirts, Saints baseball t's and more you're not going to want to miss this sale.

The State Fair and Sports Team Merchandise Clearance Sale will be happening Friday, Sept. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Visitors Plaza on the Minnesota State fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.

Merchandise from this year's state fair will be up for grabs, as well as gear from various Minnesota sports teams.

And to make it even better, a portion of the proceeds benefits the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. They are the organization that preserves and improves State Fair buildings, the fairgrounds and educational experiences.

This might be a great opportunity to pick up some early Christmas gifts. Just a heads up: merchandise availability is subject to change throughout the sale. Shopping the sale early might be a good idea.