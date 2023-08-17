Two Foods Featured Among New MN State Fair Offerings

The Minnesota State Fair will run from August 24 - September 4 and food is a big part of the fair. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. He highlights the new food offerings and attractions this year.

Foods

The fair’s official new foods list contains 34 offerings, from a bacon-wrapped waffle dog to a cheese curd-stuffed pizza pretzel. But with pickle fries, pickle lemonade and even pickle fudge, we’re definitely sensing a theme here.

- The Perfect Pickle: Fans of The Perfect Pickle, located on Liggett Street on the west end of the fairgrounds, will now be able to get their pickle fix at a brand-new northerly second location – on the west side of Underwood Street across from Lee Avenue. The Perfect Pickle’s menu at both locations includes deep-fried pickles, pickles on-a-stick and soda.

- SPAM: SPAM returns after a short absence. This famed booth will be located under the Grandstand Ramp and will serve SPAM Burgers, SPAM Curds, SPAM Breakfast Sandwich, 15 flavors of canned SPAM, soda and bottled water.

- Bandstand Concessions: Grandstand concertgoers can treat themselves to a wide variety of brews, beverages, sandwiches, hot and cold snacks, and other amenities and fan experience opportunities at brand-new Grandstand concessionaire Bandstand Concessions. Order food and sips at five new structures on the plaza level and buy packaged food and drinks on the second floor of the Grandstand, and beer on the third floor. (Separate concert ticket required.)

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Attractions

- Sweet & Selfie Experience - This fun, sugar-filled exhibit for all ages takes the fair guest on a journey through a fantastical world, where larger-than-life sweets (giant donuts, cookies, a candy mountain and more) create Instagram-worthy moments, and intriguing displays provide candy knowledge. Free with fair admission.

- Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick - After its popular debut at the fair’s Kickoff to Summer event in May, Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick comes to the State Fair with fun for the whole family. This clever nine-hole course is made up entirely of famous State Fair landmarks – the Space Tower, Haunted House, DNR Park, Giant Slide, Ferris wheel and more. Cost: $10 per person; children 3 and under are free with a paid adult. - Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway

- Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway is offered to better accommodate those with sensory sensitivities by reducing light brightness and sound volume on a fair day – Monday, Aug. 28.

- Future Projections’ Canopy/Calliope - This new imaginative and immersive public art installation presented by Future Projections is a fantasia of imagery and sound. It is designed to delight and enchant the senses through “light painting” and photo collages that light up the ground below and the leafy canopy above. Future Projections is a live animation and projection art company founded by Minneapolis visual and performing artist Paul Herwig. Free with fair admission.

- Theater Day at Dan Patch Park: Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. - Everyone’s favorite zoo crew sets out on a wild adventure in this upbeat musical based on the DreamWorks hit movie “Madagascar.” ETC Productions, in partnership with Apple Valley High School, brings together performers and technicians ages 15-19, from throughout the Twin Cities, to present this lively one-hour show. Their stop is part of a 44-performance summer tour. Free with fair admission.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.