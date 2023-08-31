This Stearns County Dairy Princess Was Featured In An Online State Fair Ad

Princess Kay of the Milky Way has had her likeness carved into a block of butter, and the giant slide has seen plenty of riders already, and we've still got a few days left to enjoy the Great Minnesota Get-Together. One dairy princess, Megan Ratka, who was runner-up to this year's Princess Kay, Emma Kuball, is featured in an online ad for the State Fair.

Megan Ratka, who represents Stearns County as this year's dairy princess was featured in a sponsored ad for the Minnesota State Fair on Instagram. Ratka tells people that you didn't experience the state fair unless you've had your likeness carved into a block of butter, and to be honest she isn't wrong...



The ad begins at the big slide and takes the viewer through different areas on the grounds of the state fair. Megan and the butter carving area are the second things people see when they watch the ad.

While the state fair won't last, this video will, as all things online seem to live forever.

Congrats to Megan, Emma, Miss Congeniality Gracie Ash from Mille Lacs County, and the rest of the ladies on being recognized for their passion for the dairy industry here in Minnesota.

If you are heading to the Minnesota State Fair still, you can see the butter busts of Princess Kay and her court inside the dairy building.

