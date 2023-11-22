Minnesotans Get To Choose If This Flavor Of Brat Gets To Stay
The holidays for me, mean I am going to be heading down to Hugo to see my father-in-law. Generally speaking, whenever my wife and I are in Hugo we try to stop at a local meat market for a pack or two of their brats. But there could be an empty hole on their shelves soon. Minnesotans get to decide if they are going to keep or toss a unique flavor. Grundhofers Old Fashioned Meats took to social media to see if they should keep their dill pickle cheese curd brat.
The brat certainly sounds tasty as it combines pickles with bits of cheese curds blended into the pork sausage. If the pickle bits are small enough, think relish, I'm not sure I'd really notice them inside what would become a gooey/cheesy pork brat.
Overwhelmingly it seems those who follow the business on social media support keeping the flavor, even though some have never heard of it, or have even tried it.
If you are interested in trying it, or another one of their 100+ flavors you can stop by one of their locations in either Forest Lake, Hugo, and soon White Bear Lake.
Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures
Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures