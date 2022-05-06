MMA Event Planned for Sauk Rapids this Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- A mixed martial arts event is being planned for Sauk Rapids this summer.

During Monday night's meeting, the Sauk Rapids City Council is being asked to approve an Amusement Permit for Huff Entertainment Solutions. Their application says the date will be July 16th at Sports Arena East. Huff Entertainment is partnering with CFX Promotions which is the matchmaker and licensed promoter for the event.

Their website is calling it "Bud Brawl II" and will feature both amateur and professional bouts.

Tickets for the event have not gone on sale yet, but the price range is listed as $25 for general admission up to $45 for 1st row.