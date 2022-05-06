Rice Elementary Thrilled To Bring Back Annual Walk for Life Event

RICE -- Students and staff at Rice Elementary are lacing up their shoes and walking to support friends and family who are fighting or lost their battle with cancer.

The annual Walk for Life event has been a tradition for the school for over a decade.

Get our free mobile app

Organizer Nancy Davis says because of the pandemic this is the first time several grade levels are participating in their school walk.

A lot of our younger students have had older brothers and sisters participate in this event, and so they are excited to have the opportunity to do what they've only heard about.

Along with the walk there will be music, activities and items for sale to help the school reach their $10,000 goal for the American Cancer Society.

Davis says they hope to have at least one person walking their track throughout the day.

We would welcome anyone to come walk with us. The Benton County Relay for Life folks are joining us today, who don't even have kids in our school but wanted to get behind our event.

The walk goes until 3:00 p.m. and all are welcome to come out and show their support.