Minnesotan Guard Jones Declares For NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. -- Apple Valley native Tyus Jones has declared for the NBA draft following a championship freshman season at Duke.

The announcement comes just nine days after Jones' impressive performance in the NCAA Championship. Jones scored 23 points, including a game-clinching three-pointer with under a minute remaining in the game.

The 6-1 190-pound point guard is considered to be a fringe-lottery prospect -- most likely to be selected between picks 14-25 in June's draft.

Jones' announcement follows fellow freshman teammates Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, who each declared for the draft earlier this week.