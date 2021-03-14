T-Wolves Drop Close One to Trail Blazers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves failed to hold onto a critical late lead and fell to the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Saturday.

Portland opened up a solid 33-24 lead in the first quarter of play. Minnesota held their ground in the second, matching the Blazers' 33 with 33 of their own to keep the gap at 66-57.

The tide turned in the third quarter with the Timberwolves outscoring the Trail Blazers 37-27 to lead 94-93. Minnesota needed to keep that momentum going in the final frame, but was instead outscored 32-27 by Portland giving the Blazers the win 125-121.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Nowell added 17 points and five rebounds.

The Wolves fall to 8-30 and will host Portland again on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.