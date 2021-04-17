Wolves and Wild Win, Twins Fall to LA – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild both squeaked out close wins at home on Friday while the Twins lost on the road to the Angels. Here's your sports recap for Saturday:

- The Wolves topped the Miami Heat 119-111 in Karl-Anthony Town's return. He missed the last two games for personal reasons and led Minnesota with 24 points and five rebounds before fouling out in the fourth. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 30 points for Miami. The Timberwolves improved to 15-42 while the Heat notched their third straight loss and dropped their record to 28-28. Minnesota will hit the road on Sunday to face the Clippers. Pre-game coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 953 FM WJON.

- The Wild held off a late rally from the San Jose Sharks to earn a 3-2 win. Nick Bonino, Zach Parise, and Mats Zuccarello each netted a goal for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 20 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild improve to 26-13-3 and the Sharks fall to 18-21-4. The two teams will face off again on Saturday in game two. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins had a rough start to the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The game stayed close through the early innings with Los Angeles taking a 2-0 lead and Minnesota catching up and taking a 3-2 lead. That all changed in the bottom of the seventh when the Angels earned six runs due in part to a grand slam from Justin Upton. Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, and Max Kepler each scored one for the Twins in the 10-3 loss. Lewis Thorpe, Randy Dobnak, and Caleb Thielbar combined for seven strikeouts, 12 hits, and 10 runs. Minnesota falls to 6-8 and 0-1 on the series while the Angels improve to 8-5 and lead 1-0. The teams will play game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.