Johnnies Top Cobbers, Wild and Wolves Lose-Saturday Sports Blast
The St. John's University baseball team came out ahead against the Concordia College Cobbers, while the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves, and St. Cloud Norsemen all recorded losses. Here's a look at your Saturday sports recap:
- The Johnnies snapped a three-game losing streak with the 3-1 decision in Moorhead. Owen Dauk hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Ethan Roe added a solo home run in the ninth. SJU improves to 11-4 and will travel to St. Thomas for a doubleheader on Saturday.
- The Wild got taken to the cleaners by the St. Louis Blues on the road Friday night. Zach Parise scored the lone goal for Minnesota on their way to a 9-1 loss. The Wild fall to 24-13-2 and will face the Blues again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
- The Timberwolves fell to the Boston Celtics 145-136 in overtime. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with a career-high 53 points for Boston. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 30 points and 12 rebounds. The Wolves fall to 13-40 and will host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.
- A late push from the Norsemen was not enough to beat the Aberdeen Wings. St. Cloud fell 4-2 despite timely goals from Hunter Hanson and Thor Byfuglien. The Norsemen fall to 14-25 and will host the Wings again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.