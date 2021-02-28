Wizards Wallop Wolves 128-112

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Minnesota started strong, outscoring Washington 29-27 in the opening quarter. The Wizards made up some ground in the second, outscoring the Timberwolves 27-23 to take a 54-52 lead at the break.

Washington kept the momentum going in the third quarter, netting 44 points and holding the Wolves to 29. Down 98-81 entering the final frame, Minnesota rallied. They outscored the Wizards 31-30, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Wolves with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 21 points and six rebounds, and Naz Reid finished with 17 points.

The Timberwolves fall to 7-27. They will return home Sunday to host the Phoenix Suns. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 953 FM WJON.