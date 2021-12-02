State High School League to Require Shots Clocks for Basketball

ST. LOUIS PARK -- The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors has approved the requirement of a 35-second shot clock for the boys and girls 2023-2024 basketball season.

Discussions on requiring shot clocks have been going on for several years, but in May the National Federation of State High School Associations decided to allow them by state adoption.

Other states requiring shot clocks include Iowa and North Dakota. So far, 19 percent of Minnesota's member schools have shot clocks installed.

League staff will be helping the rest of the schools prepare in time for the 2023-2024 season.