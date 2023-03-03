Local Swimmers Advance to Finals in State Swim & Dive Meet

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Several local swimmers sit atop the standings after the state swim & dive preliminaries.

Get our free mobile app

In Class A, Chisago Lakes' Jimmy Nord leads the field, while Alexandria 9th grader Kyler Kavanaugh is currently in second place and Sauk Rapids-Rice junior Hayden Zabinski sits in 3rd place.

The Class A diving finals will take place at noon on Saturday.

In Class AA, defending champion Lucas Gerten of Rosemount leads the field following the preliminary round. St. Cloud junior Braden Lemke is currently in 2nd place, while Sartell-St. Stephen senior David Binsfeld is in 11th place.

The Class AA diving finals begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES