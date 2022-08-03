Minnesota Prep Bowl to be Played in December

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship.

The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The League’s annual Prep Bowl is traditionally played over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings play host to the New England Patriots in a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving evening. With that game finishing late on Thursday evening, it was decided to ensure that participants and their supportive communities would have a quality championship experience with the dates pushed back one week.

The first day of practice allowed for football remains Monday, August 15.

All regular-season, section games and state quarterfinals will be played as scheduled. The semifinals will be played as scheduled on November. 17-19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Additional information from the board meeting will be shared following the meeting.