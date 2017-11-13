SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Principal, Erich Martens may become the next person to lead the Minnesota State High School League.

The league announced in a news release Monday Martens was one of three finalists for the executive director job.

The other two finalists are Mindy Chevalier , Community Education Director and Assistant Principal at Belle Plaine High School, and Troy Urdahl who is the Activities and Facilities Director at St. Anthony Village High School.

The three will be doing a round of interviews Monday. The Selection Committee will make their recommendation to the league's Board of Directors at its meeting on November 30.

The MSHSL says in a release that all of the finalists are very qualified to take over the top spot.

"All three finalists have extensive experience with the Minnesota State High School League and high school activities."

Whoever is picked will take over for Executive Director Dave Stead , who's taking over a different role within the league. Stead is the longest serving executive director, being in the position since 1988.

The new director's official start date has yet to be determined.