Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament Enters Second Day Thursday

The Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament got underway on Wednesday throughout Minnesota. The Class A and AA quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are being held at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, the AAA quarters and semis at the Mini-Met in Jordan and the first two rounds of the Class AAAA tournament at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Here are the results for Wednesday and a look at the matchups for Thursday morning/afternoon:

CLASS A
New Ulm Cathedral 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2
South Ridge 2, Hayfield 1
Parkers Prairie 4, Frazee 1
Red Lake County 10, Legacy Christian 0

THURSDAY

New Ulm Cathedral vs South Ridge 9:30 AM
Joe Faber Field

Red Lake County vs Parkers Prairie 11:30 AM
Joe Faber Field

 

CLASS AA
Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Luverne 4
Duluth Marshall 11, Concordia Academy 4
Pine Island 1, Pierz 0
Perham 2, Maple River 0

THURSDAY

Pine Island vs Perham 9:30 AM
Dick Putz Field

Duluth Marshall vs Glencoe-Silver Lake 11:30 AM
Dick Putz Field

 

CLASS AAA
Hutchinson 5, Totino-Grace 3
Mahtomedi 10, Simley 0
Mankato East 8, Stewartville 2
Delano 10, Grand Rapids 0

THURSDAY

Hutchinson vs Mahtomedi 9:30 AM
Jordan- Mini Met

Mankato East vs Delano 11:30 AM
Jordan- Mini Met

 

Dave Overlund photo
CLASS AAAA
Champlin Park 15, Andover 2
Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 4
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Rosemount 5
Farmington 8, Edina 2

THURSDAY

Minnetonka vs Champlin Park 11 AM
CHS Field – St. Paul

Farmington vs Cretin-Derham Hall 2 PM
CHS Field – St. Paul

