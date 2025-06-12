Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament Enters Second Day Thursday

The Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament got underway on Wednesday throughout Minnesota. The Class A and AA quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are being held at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, the AAA quarters and semis at the Mini-Met in Jordan and the first two rounds of the Class AAAA tournament at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Here are the results for Wednesday and a look at the matchups for Thursday morning/afternoon:

CLASS A

New Ulm Cathedral 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2

South Ridge 2, Hayfield 1

Parkers Prairie 4, Frazee 1

Red Lake County 10, Legacy Christian 0

THURSDAY

New Ulm Cathedral vs South Ridge 9:30 AM

Joe Faber Field

Red Lake County vs Parkers Prairie 11:30 AM

Joe Faber Field

CLASS AA

Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Luverne 4

Duluth Marshall 11, Concordia Academy 4

Pine Island 1, Pierz 0

Perham 2, Maple River 0

THURSDAY

Pine Island vs Perham 9:30 AM

Dick Putz Field

Duluth Marshall vs Glencoe-Silver Lake 11:30 AM

Dick Putz Field

CLASS AAA

Hutchinson 5, Totino-Grace 3

Mahtomedi 10, Simley 0

Mankato East 8, Stewartville 2

Delano 10, Grand Rapids 0

THURSDAY

Hutchinson vs Mahtomedi 9:30 AM

Jordan- Mini Met

Mankato East vs Delano 11:30 AM

Jordan- Mini Met

CLASS AAAA

Champlin Park 15, Andover 2

Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 4

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Rosemount 5

Farmington 8, Edina 2

THURSDAY

Minnetonka vs Champlin Park 11 AM

CHS Field – St. Paul

Farmington vs Cretin-Derham Hall 2 PM

CHS Field – St. Paul

