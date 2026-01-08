Several Central Minnesota high school hockey teams are featured in the latest Let's Play Hockey poll, released on January 6th.

In Class A boys hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen is ranked fifth with a 10-3-0 record. The Sabres moved down a spot in this week's poll after falling 3-2 against Andover at the Holiday Classic in Maple Grove before bouncing back to beat Buffalo 2-1 on the road on Saturday, January 3rd.

Junior Preston Deragisch leads Sartell-St. Stephen with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and fellow junior Devin Jacobs has a team-high 13 goals to go with 33 points.

The Sabres will play at Alexandria on Thursday, January 8th before taking on rival St. Cloud at the MAC on Tuesday, January 13th.

Cathedral also earned a spot in the Class A poll, coming in at #12 despite a 6-7 record. The Crusaders have traditionally played a tough schedule and this season has been no exception.

Sophomore Bo Schmidt leads the team with nine goals and 19 points, while senior defenseman Griffin Sturm has added 14 points.

Cathedral will host Hermantown on Thursday, January 8th, then will travel to Monticello for a game on Saturday, January 10th.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm also received votes in the Class A poll.

GIRLS HOCKEY

The St. Cloud Crush is ranked #17 in the Class A girls hockey poll with a record of 9-6. Reese Ruska leads the Crush with 12 goals and 20 points, while Reeghan Stevens and Liz Bell each have charted 18 points.

The River Lakes Stars are ranked #20 with a 7-7-1 record so far this season. Abby Storms leads the Stars with nine goals and 16 points.