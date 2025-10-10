It is crunch time as the high school football season reaches its penultimate week on Friday, October 10th. It's hard to believe, but after next week's Wednesday night slate, it will be time for playoff football throughout Minnesota.

Here are some of the matchups to keep an eye on for week seven.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund, WJON PHOTO: Dave Overlund, WJON loading...

ROCORI (5-1) @ BECKER (3-3)

The Spartans won their fourth straight game with a 34-12 win over Fergus Falls in week six. Minnesota-Scores has ROCORI ranked as the #3 team in Class AAAA behind #1 Byron and #2 Marshall, who beat the Spartans in week two.

The Bulldogs are trying to bounce back after losing 30-20 at Totino-Grace last year. Prior to that game, Becker had won back-to-back games over Princeton and Tech.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

TECH (2-4) @ PRINCETON (1-5)

The Tigers have suffered back-to-back shutout losses, first to Becker in week five and then at Willmar last week.

Princeton picked up its first win of the season last week by beating Chisago Lakes 27-16.

HOLDINGFORD (6-0) @ APOLLO (0-6)

The undefeated Huskers are flying high after beating Melrose 61-26 last week to run their winning streak to six games. Holdingford has outscored opponents 238-67 this season.

The Eagles are searching for their first win of the year and fell last week at Pierz.

OSAKIS (5-1) @ CATHEDRAL (4-2)

The Crusaders bounced back from a week five setback at Eden Valley-Watkins to beat Paynesville 36-26 on the road last week.

Osakis, ranked #10 in Class AA by Minnesota-Scores, has won back-to-back games against Sauk Centre and Royalton by a combined 84-6 score.

Scott Hentges - photo Andrew Ritter Scott Hentges - photo Andrew Ritter loading...

SARTELL (3-3) @ BEMIDJI (3-3)

The Sabres beat rival Sauk Rapids-Rice 21-7 at home last week after dropping a tight road game at St. Francis the week before.

Bemidji lost a 36-35 heartbreaker at Alexandria last week after back-to-back wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice and Brainerd.

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI (3-3) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (0-6)

The Bluejackets beat St. Francis 34-21 last week to snap a three-game losing skid.

The Storm fell to the Sabres in Sartell last week.

KIMBALL (2-4) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (4-2)

The Cubs lost a road game at Redwood Valley last week by a 35-8 final score. Prior to that, Kimball had beaten KMS 48-0 in week five.

The Eagles are looking for their fourth straight win on Friday after beating KMS 52-0 last week following wins over Redwood Valley and Cathedral the previous two weeks.

PAYNESVILLE (3-3) @ ROYALTON (3-3)

Paynesville lost to Cathedral at home last week but had beaten BOLD and ACGC in the previous two weeks.

Royalton has lost back-to-back games including last week's road loss at Osakis.

FOLEY (4-2) @ JORDAN (4-2)

The Falcons have won four straight games including last week's 42-12 home win over Milaca.

The Hubmen have won three straight, with the most recent being a 29-26 road win at Glencoe-Silver Lake last week.

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating? Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund