Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Friday, April 10th

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, April 10th

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The Cathedral baseball team beat Little Falls 10-1 on Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

The Crusaders led 5-0 after two innings and 7-1 after four with Little Falls committing five errors in the game leading to five unearned runs for Cathedral.

Jake Murphy went 2-4 for the Crusaders with a pair of runs batted in, while Nick Plante went 2-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in. Owen Fradette allowed just a single run and one hit in four innings of work while striking out a pair.

Cathedral will host Holy Family Catholic on Friday at the MAC.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 9th 

(Several games were postponed or canceled due to weather)

Hutchinson 7, Sartell 6
St. Francis 2, Becker 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Hutchinson @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji @ St Cloud
Cloquet @ ROCORI
Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral
Albany @ Sartell

 

SOFTBALL 

THURSDAY'S SCORES 

Sartell 11, Hutchinson 1
Kimball 9, Royalton 2
St. Francis 9, Becker 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, LF 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
STMA @ St. Cloud Crush
Morris Area @ ROCORI
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter

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