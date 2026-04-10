Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, April 10th
The Cathedral baseball team beat Little Falls 10-1 on Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.
The Crusaders led 5-0 after two innings and 7-1 after four with Little Falls committing five errors in the game leading to five unearned runs for Cathedral.
Jake Murphy went 2-4 for the Crusaders with a pair of runs batted in, while Nick Plante went 2-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in. Owen Fradette allowed just a single run and one hit in four innings of work while striking out a pair.
Cathedral will host Holy Family Catholic on Friday at the MAC.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 9th
(Several games were postponed or canceled due to weather)
Hutchinson 7, Sartell 6
St. Francis 2, Becker 1
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Hutchinson @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji @ St Cloud
Cloquet @ ROCORI
Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral
Albany @ Sartell
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Sartell 11, Hutchinson 1
Kimball 9, Royalton 2
St. Francis 9, Becker 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, LF 1
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
STMA @ St. Cloud Crush
Morris Area @ ROCORI
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
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Gallery Credit: Stacker