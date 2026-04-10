The Cathedral baseball team beat Little Falls 10-1 on Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

The Crusaders led 5-0 after two innings and 7-1 after four with Little Falls committing five errors in the game leading to five unearned runs for Cathedral.

Jake Murphy went 2-4 for the Crusaders with a pair of runs batted in, while Nick Plante went 2-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in. Owen Fradette allowed just a single run and one hit in four innings of work while striking out a pair.

Cathedral will host Holy Family Catholic on Friday at the MAC.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 9th

(Several games were postponed or canceled due to weather)

Hutchinson 7, Sartell 6

St. Francis 2, Becker 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Hutchinson @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Bemidji @ St Cloud

Cloquet @ ROCORI

Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral

Albany @ Sartell

SOFTBALL

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Sartell 11, Hutchinson 1

Kimball 9, Royalton 2

St. Francis 9, Becker 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, LF 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

STMA @ St. Cloud Crush

Morris Area @ ROCORI

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral