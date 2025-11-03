The Minnesota State High School League football season is rapidly nearing its conclusion. Section championship games were held throughout Minnesota this weekend, mainly on a damp and cold Halloween night.

Here is a look at the matchups for each class.

9-PLAYER (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)

In the north half of the bracket, #1 Kittson County Central will play against Cook County at Grand Rapids High School (6 p.m.), while #2 Fertile-Beltrami will take on Cromwell-Wright at Moorhead High School (7 p.m.).

The south half of the bracket matches up #1 Hills-Beaver Creek with #4 Red Rock Central at Southwest Minnesota State University (7 p.m.) and #2 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy will play against #3 Mabel-Canton at Buffalo High School (6 p.m.).

CLASS A (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th)

The north half of the bracket matches up #1 Breckenridge with #4 Barnum at Morris Area High School (7 p.m.), while #2 Mahnomen/WabunThuderbirds will take on #3 Upsala/Swanville at Becker High School (7 p.m.).

The south side of the playoff tree pits #1 Minneota with #4 Lester Prairie at Jordan High School (5:30 p.m.) and #2 Fillmore Central with #3 Murray County Central at Rochester Mayo High School (7 p.m.).

CLASS AA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th/FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th/SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th)

On Friday, November 7th #1N Holdingford is set to battle #4 Barnesville at Brainerd High School (7 p.m.), while #2N Eden Valley-Watkins plays against #3N Moose Lake/Willow River at Apollo High School on Thursday, November 6th (7 p.m.).

On the other half of the bracket #1S Jackson County Central will take on #4S Caldeonia on Saturday at Orono High School (7 p.m.), while #2S Goodhue is set to play against #3 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Hastings High Schook on Thursday at 6 p.m..

CLASS AAA (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th)

#1N Annandale will play against #4N Litchfield at ROCORI High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday, while #2N Pierz will take on #3N Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Alexandria High School on Friday at 6 p.m..

On the other half of the bracket, #1S Waseca is scheduled for a game with #4S Holy Family Catholic at Apple Valley High School at Noon on Saturday, while #2S Pine Island is set to take on Minneapolis North at Noon on Saturday at Totino-Grace High School.

CLASS AAAA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)

#1N Grand Rapids will play against #4N Benilde-St. Margaret's at Brainerd High School (7 p.m.), while #2N Fergus Falls will battle #3N Orono at Alexandria High School (6 p.m.).

On the south half, #1 Marshall takes on #4S Totino-Grace at Blaine High School (6 p.m.) and #2S Kasson-Mantorville will try to advance against #3S Hill-Murray.

CLASS AAAAA (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th)

#1N Elk River takes on #4N Minneapolis Washburn at Forest Lake High School (1 p.m.) and #2N Alexandria Area battles #3N Spring Lake Park at Monticello High School (1 p.m.).

#1S St. Thomas Academy will play against #4S Rochester Mayo at Woodbury High School (1 p.m.) and #2S Chanhassen takes on #3S Cretin Derham-Hall at Osseo High School ( 1 p.m.).

CLASS AAAAAA

Eight teams remain in the Class 6A tournament.

#1 Centennial will play against #6 Moorhead on Thursday at Spring Lake Park High School (7 p.m.) and #1 Maple Grove will battle #2 Lakeville South on Friday night at Eastview High School (6 p.m.).

On the other side of the bracket, #5 St. Michael-Albertville will play against #2 Minnetonka on Friday night at Farmington High School (7 p.m.), while #3 Eden Prairie takes on #4 Edina at Osseo High School on Friday night (6 p.m.).