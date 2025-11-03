Minnesota State Football Tournament Matchups, Schedule

Minnesota State Football Tournament Matchups, Schedule

unsplash

The Minnesota State High School League football season is rapidly nearing its conclusion. Section championship games were held throughout Minnesota this weekend, mainly on a damp and cold Halloween night.

Here is a look at the matchups for each class.

9-PLAYER  (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th) 

In the north half of the bracket, #1 Kittson County Central will play against Cook County at Grand Rapids High School (6 p.m.), while #2 Fertile-Beltrami will take on Cromwell-Wright at Moorhead High School (7 p.m.).

The south half of the bracket matches up #1 Hills-Beaver Creek with #4 Red Rock Central at Southwest Minnesota State University (7 p.m.) and #2 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy will play against #3 Mabel-Canton at Buffalo High School (6 p.m.).

 

CLASS A (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th) 

The north half of the bracket matches up #1 Breckenridge with #4 Barnum at Morris Area High School (7 p.m.), while #2 Mahnomen/WabunThuderbirds will take on #3 Upsala/Swanville at Becker High School (7 p.m.).

The south side of the playoff tree pits #1 Minneota with #4 Lester Prairie at Jordan High School (5:30 p.m.) and #2 Fillmore Central with #3 Murray County Central at Rochester Mayo High School (7 p.m.).

 

CLASS AA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th/FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th/SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th) 

On Friday, November 7th #1N Holdingford is set to battle #4 Barnesville at Brainerd High School (7 p.m.), while #2N Eden Valley-Watkins plays against #3N Moose Lake/Willow River at Apollo High School on Thursday, November 6th (7 p.m.).

On the other half of the bracket #1S Jackson County Central will take on #4S Caldeonia on Saturday at Orono High School (7 p.m.), while #2S Goodhue is set to play against #3 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Hastings High Schook on Thursday at 6 p.m..

 

CLASS AAA (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th) 

#1N Annandale will play against #4N Litchfield at ROCORI High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday, while #2N Pierz will take on #3N Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Alexandria High School on Friday at 6 p.m..

On the other half of the bracket, #1S Waseca is scheduled for a game with #4S Holy Family Catholic at Apple Valley High School at Noon on Saturday, while #2S Pine Island is set to take on Minneapolis North at Noon on Saturday at Totino-Grace High School.

 

CLASS AAAA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th) 

#1N Grand Rapids will play against #4N Benilde-St. Margaret's at Brainerd High School (7 p.m.), while #2N Fergus Falls will battle #3N Orono at Alexandria High School (6 p.m.).

On the south half, #1 Marshall takes on #4S Totino-Grace at Blaine High School (6 p.m.) and #2S Kasson-Mantorville will try to advance against #3S Hill-Murray.

 

CLASS AAAAA (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th) 

#1N Elk River takes on #4N Minneapolis Washburn at Forest Lake High School (1 p.m.) and #2N Alexandria Area battles #3N Spring Lake Park at Monticello High School (1 p.m.).

#1S St. Thomas Academy will play against #4S Rochester Mayo at Woodbury High School (1 p.m.) and #2S Chanhassen takes on #3S Cretin Derham-Hall at Osseo High School ( 1 p.m.).

CLASS AAAAAA 

Eight teams remain in the Class 6A tournament.

#1 Centennial will play against #6 Moorhead on Thursday at Spring Lake Park High School (7 p.m.) and #1 Maple Grove will battle #2 Lakeville South on Friday night at Eastview High School (6 p.m.).

 

On the other side of the bracket, #5 St. Michael-Albertville will play against #2 Minnetonka on Friday night at Farmington High School (7 p.m.), while #3 Eden Prairie takes on #4 Edina at Osseo High School on Friday night (6 p.m.).

 

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Newsletter, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports