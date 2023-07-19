Mille Lacs County Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

MILACA (WJON News) -- The Mille Lacs County Courthouse had to be evacuated Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat.

The sheriff says they received a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m.

Deputies then evacuated the campus and swept the buildings using a K-9 team from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and a bomb squad from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. They didn't find anything.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff says the incident remains under investigation as they look for the source of the threat. He expects business as usual at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse Wednesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES